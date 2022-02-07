`Mass excitement’ when Lata visited Guyana in 1980

The passing of legendary Indian nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar has left fans across the globe heartbroken and in Guyana where she once visited in the prime of her career, several reminisced yesterday on the experience as they shared tributes.

Mangeshkar, 92, died yesterday in Mumbai, India and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning. She was one of India’s best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations of her countrymen, Reuters reported.

Guyanese on social media shared her music and articles detailing her life and work. But a lucky few were able to share memories of her visit to Georgetown in October 1980.

The atmosphere that day as most recall was filled with excitement and joy and many Guyanese gathered within the environs of her visit in the city to get a glimpse of her.

Prakash Persaud, who was among the lucky ones to have seen Mangeshkar perform, recalled that the nightingale was astounded by the congregation that had gathered upon arriving at the Promenade Gardens.

He stated that upon exiting her vehicle, Mangeshkar burst into tears at the presence of her fans. According to Persaud, she related that she had never received such a welcome outside of India and was genuinely surprised at the amount of fans she had in this part of the world.

He stated that the concert was fantastic and to experience her performing live was exciting.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindyha Persaud yesterday told Stabroek News that the memories of meeting Mangeshkar will forever be cherished.

She stated that while she was young and unable to attend the concerts held at the National Cultural Centre and National Park, she was fortunate to meet her in the living room of her home.

Her father, the late Reepu Daman Persaud served as the guide for Mangeshkar and her traveling band.

“I also have memories going around with my father, who was moving around with her that day to the Dharmic Rama Krishna Temple on Barr Street and Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbellville, where the congregation listened to her sing ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ at one of the temples and I got the opportunity to garland…” Minister Persaud recounted.

She went on to explain that while Mangeshkar was a star she was also a simple and quiet person. The Minister recalled that when Mangeshkar visited it was her (Persaud’s) birthday and it was the first time the renowned singer had eaten macaroni and cheese.

“There she was sitting in our living room and later in the evening, we know everyone in the adult lineup was going to the concert… usually on my birthday there was a small family celebration and Lata and her sister came to my home that evening and they came with their musicians as well. It was quite a large orchestra and when they got home my parents as excellent hosts (I) do remember her eating macaroni and cheese for the every first time at our home because that was one of the dishes I liked and would usually have on my birthday,” she recalled.

According to Minister Persaud, while she was in awe of being in the presence of the superstar to whose music she had grown up listening to, her siblings who were older, “had grasped the significance of having an iconic singer coming to our home.” She fondly recalled her siblings asking for Mangeshkar’s autograph and the singer playing with her baby brother.

“It was mass excitement when she arrived,” she added.

Persaud’s mother Indranie Persaud was among the audience at the National Cultural Centre.

“She said it was a sold out show. She sang the songs from the film Barsaat and the audience went wild. She was amazing!” Persaud related from her mother.

The book On Stage with Lata by Mohan Deora and Rachana Shah narrated her journey to Guyana.

Mangeshkar was prompted to visit Guyana after being told by Mukesh, another renowned Indian singer of the fantastic fans.

“”Wahan ke log aapki pooja karte hain aur aapko sunne ke liye taras rahe hain.” (People there worship you and long to hear you sing.)”

We were to fly from Toronto to Trinidad. We checked in and got busy duty-free shopping. The boarding had begun and some of our team had boarded the flight, but many, including Lataji and I, failed to hear the final call and the worst happened: we missed the flight”, an excerpt reposted on Dailyo.in stated.

“There was a group of us and by now we were absolutely frantic. Our bags had been checked-in and we had no clothes or personal belongings. We were stranded in Toronto. Somehow we made our way to a nearby motel where we stayed the night.

“To add to our woes, the next flight to Trinidad was via New York, and as luck would have it, Lataji’s American visa had expired. So, she needed a transit visa.

“We made our way to the US consulate in Toronto, hoping we could persuade them to give us a visa, which was not usually an easy task. We filled out the visa application and when we were called in for the personal interview, something amazing happened.

“The American Consul General welcomed us into her office and greeted us with a `namaste’. I have no words to describe what went through my mind. She then continued addressing me in impeccable Hindi: `Yeh Lata Mangeshkarji hain, na?’ (This is Lata Mangeshkar, isn’t she?)

“I blurted out a `Yes’. `Inke gaane sun kar maine Hindi sikhi hai, kya mujhe inka autograph mil sakta hai?’ (I have learned Hindi by listening to her songs. Do you think she might give me an autograph?) Our next stop was Georgetown in Guyana.

“The word had spread. Lata Mangeshkar was coming! The day of her arrival, 1 October, 1980, was declared a public holiday. The whole town seemed to have gathered at Georgetown’s Timehri International Airport (renamed Cheddi Jagan International Airport). The crowds chanted, `Lataji, welcome!’ She was escorted by a motorcade and news of her arrival was broadcast live over the radio.

“Thousands and thousands of people lined both sides of the road. They were not only Indians, but people of all races. As her car passed, many threw flowers in her direction. People waved their hands furiously while others ran alongside the motorcade. Her fans were so eager to catch a glimpse of her that some even climbed on to tree branches to get a better view.

“In an interview in the local press, Lataji said: `I have never experienced such crowds outside India. I am deeply touched by everyone who has come here to see me.’

“When we reached the centre of Georgetown and stopped at the St George’s Cathedral, Lataji got out of the car, and the crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse of her.

“An old dream was being fulfilled. The mayor of Georgetown presented her with the key to the city. In the background, a band was playing the melody, `Gumnaam hai koi’ from the film Gumnaam.

“I was not sure it was an appropriate song for the occasion, but as we went towards the car, Lataji turned to me and said: `Did you hear the band? It seems that I will have to sing that too.’”

A report from Reuters said Mangeshkar died of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19”, said Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to Reuters TV partner ANI.

Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Mangeshkar began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years sang more than an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.