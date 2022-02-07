Eagles defeat Strikers 3-1

Eagles defeated Castrol Strikers by a 3-1 score line when the Demerara Volleyball Federation (DVF) Senior League competition continued Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Eagles romped to a 25-16, 18-25, 26-2, and 25-21 result. The tone of the contest was set in the first set when Eagles soared to a 6-1 lead. Their advantage grew as the score ballooned to 14-7, following an 8-6 run.

An 8-7 exchange further maintained the Eagles’ advantage at 22-14 and they eventually closed out the first set. However, the momentum shifted in the second set, as Castrol following an early 4-3 lead, seized control at 13-5, following an uncharacteristic error-prone showing.

Castrol Strikers continued to control proceedings, outscoring their opponent 9-7 to lead 22-12. Although a brief 5-0 run by Eagles reduced the deficit to 22-17, Castrol Strikers extinguished any hopes of a comeback as they outscored their adversary 3-1.

Meanwhile, the third set proved to be the most competitive and keenly contested of the contest, following several tied scores. The first occurred at 3-3, followed by a 7-7 gridlock.

Eagles briefly threatened to pull away at 13-10 following a 6-3 run, only for Castrol Strikers to equalize at 18-18 via an 8-5 exchange. A 5-2 blitz pushed Eagles ahead at 23-20, only for Castrol Strikers to once again restore parity to proceedings at 24-24 with a 4-1 run.

Nevertheless, Eagles seized the third set 26-24 compliments of two unanswered points. A 6-3 lead to start the fourth set, led to a 12-6 advantage for Eagles. However, Castrol reduced the deficit, outscoring Eagles 5-2 to pull within three at 14-11.

A 6-6 exchange then maintained the Eagles outfit’s marginal advantage at 20-17 and they duly secured the win out-hustling Castrol Strikers 5-4. The event continues at the same venue tomorrow with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) opposing Venguy from 19:15hrs.