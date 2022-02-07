Guyana Harpy Eagles wing out for WI Championships

Guyana Harpy Eagles yesterday flew out to Trinidad and Tobago where they will play the first two rounds of the West Indies Championships 2022.

Eagles will open their four-day campaign on Wednesday against the Kavem Hodge-led Windwards Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval.

According to the Guyana Cricket Board, the senior national players are keen to take the field for the first time since surrendering the championship back in a curtailed 2020 season after winning the previous five seasons.

In a statement yesterday, President of the GCB, Bissoondyal Singh remarked that based on reports the players have been able to utilize their time away from regional tournaments to improve their capabilities of performing consistently well at the regional and international levels.

The GCB has invested immensely in the preparation of the players and will continue to advance meaningful relations in ensuring sustainable funding and player professional conduct. President Singh added that he trusts all members of the Guyana Harpy Eagles will excel in the five-round West Indies Championship 2022 and that the GCB looks forward to the national team winning the tournament.

The team’s staff contingent will see former coach, Albert Smith taking on the duties of Manager while Esuan Crandon is the Head Coach. Ryan Hercules will serve as assistant coach/manager and Angelica Holder as the Physiotherapist.

The team will once again be led by the experienced Leon Johnson with Keemo Paul as his deputy and features a squad where every player has experience at this level.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul (Vice Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Askhaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams.