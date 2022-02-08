Canefield taxi driver loses everything in fire, arson suspected

A Canefield, East Canje Berbice taxi driver on Sunday evening lost all of his belongings after a fire completely destroyed the house he occupied for the last twelve years.

Phoenix Wilson, also known as `Junior’, 29, yesterday told Stabroek News that he was occupying the two-storey, three-apartment wooden house located along the Canefield Public Road by himself.

According to him, on Sunday evening he was at a car wash when one of his friends who was passing informed him that his house was completely engulfed in flames.