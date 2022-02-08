Non Pariel man falls to death from Drill house

Police in Regional Division #5 are investigating the circumstances surrounding the demise of 64-year-old Omrowa Shamlall called “Bunta” of Lot 209 Block 12 Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara who allegedly fell from a housetop around 11:30 hours on Friday, 4th February, 2022 at Yorkshire Hall, Drill, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police report, the victim was employed with his cousin Totaram Piralall who is a businessman. On the said day, the businessman says he was in his bond at the worksite when he heard one of his workmen scream and shortly after the said workman rushed to him and told him that the victim had fallen from a beam on the housetop. Piralall rushed to the scene and saw the victim on the ground motionless.

With the assistance of two workers, he was picked up and transported to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was seen and pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Joseph.