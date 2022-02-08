President urges COTED to `get serious’ about cutting food imports

President Irfaan Ali on Friday stressed the importance of CARICOM getting serious about achieving the target of reducing food importation by 25% by the year 2025.

During his address at the 101st Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) via videoconference, the President reminded the leaders about the need to work together.

“It is either we are serious about this or we are not serious about this—we have to decide. This is not an individual country trying to achieve something; this is us as a collective. This is about us being successful together … we cannot advance this if the commitment and the full participation is not there”, he said, according to a release from the Office of the President.