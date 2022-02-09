$2B approved for call centres in Regions 2 and 6

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply yesterday approved $2 billion for the construction of two call centres in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond was the one who explained how the $2 billion would be utilized. She said that it would cater for the construction of the shells and other co-investment projects.

Additionally, the Committee approved $300 million for the Small Business Development Fund. When questioned by Opposition MP Hemraj Rajkumar on how the funds would be used and what mechanisms are in place to achieve the objectives, Walrond explained that the screening process is one that is very robust.