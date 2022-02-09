Bartica has forged ahead with clean, green focus

Dear Editor,

Guyana remains a natural beauty, earth’s coolest, scarred only by the ills of human activities.

Her flora and fauna – colourful butterflies, chirping birds – hundreds of species, of every type, size and shape; thundering waterfalls and her vast protected green rainforest – home to the king and queen of the wild – make Guyana one of the world’s most natural and eco-friendly destinations.

Understanding the gem of a country we have, Bartica over the years has forged ahead with a focus on “A Clean, Green and Safe Environment”.

This focus resulted in immediate works to our Byderabo dump site, upgrade of our cemetery, tree planting exercises, creating and designating open community spaces, upgrade to our sports facility, street lighting, and a massive waterfront development project.

Today, we are elated to see open spaces, planting of trees and a general focus on our environment across our country.

It appears that Guyana has finally understood the vision.

Bartica stands as an example of the difference trees, open spaces and community enhancement initiatives can make.

We therefore commend all stakeholders for the bold steps taken towards transforming our environment.

Let’s now as a country provide the resources needed to build the capacity of all Municipalities and NDCs which will allow them the opportunity to:

1. Develop and maintain safe spaces

2. Support community enhancement initiatives and

3. Create a National solid waste management programme.

Yours faithfully,

Gifford Marshall

Mayor

Municipality of Bartica