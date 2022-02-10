Region 2 State House annex in need of renovation – Dharamlall

Just over $16.7 million is expected to be expended on the renovation of Region Two’s State House annex.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall to the Committee of Supply yesterday during the consideration of the estimates for the 2022 National budget.

As the House scrutinised the estimates under the Regional Administration and Finance for Region Two, opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Shurwayne Holder inquired as to what the sum of $16.7 million will be used for.