Two held after vicious robbery on Croal St

Two suspects are now in police custody following a robbery with aggravation committed on a 33-year-old businessman of Foulis, E.C.D, which occurred on 2022/02/08 at Croal Street, Georgetown.

The police yesterday said that the man was relieved of one cell phone valued $48,000 and $700 cash.

One of the suspects, a 25-year-old male was arrested on the said date at about 22:00 hours at Tucville Housing Scheme, while the other, age 21 years, was arrested on 2022-02-09 about 01:00 hours at a house on David Street, Kitty. He was found with the victim’s cellphone.