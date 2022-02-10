Police destroy over $30M in narcotics at Fort Nassau

Yesterday, ranks of Regional Division #6, led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, conducted an eradication exercise at Fort Nassau Savannah, Upper Berbice River where a farm consisting of about ten thousand cannabis sativa plants ranging from three to five feet in height with a street value of $4M was destroyed.

As police approached the camp, three males were seen running into the nearby bushes and escaped, a release from the force said.

Another farm was discovered in the said area with about four hundred and fifty beds that were already reaped, and a makeshift camp containing nine hundred pounds of compressed cannabis sativa valued $27M was discovered.

A nursery consisting of five thousand plants, and a .38 revolver and a single-barrel shotgun were also found.

The makeshift camp, plants and compressed cannabis sativa were all destroyed by fire and the firearms were taken to Central Police Station and lodged.