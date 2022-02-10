Batsmen did not apply themselves

Hard hitting all-rounder Odean Smith believes that a lack of application by the top order batsmen was responsible for the West Indies coming up short against India in the second One Day International (ODI) yesterday.

That defeat saw the visitors surrendering the three-match series and, for the eighth consecutive time, the West Indies have not batted their full 50 overs.

In an interview yesterday, Smith said “I think because the top order didn’t get any runs and didn’t spend any time at the wicket, I would say it was a difficult wicket to bat on but as I say with the Indians in their innings, two guys stayed out there, batted time and got runs so I think the mere fact that we didn’t go out there and apply ourselves in terms of batting time, I think that was the reason why we fell short.”