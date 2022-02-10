GDF volleyball team in come-from-behind win

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) overcame newcomer Venguy 3-2, when the Demerara Volleyball Federation (DVF) Senior League competition continued on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The army unit came from behind to eventually prevail by a 21-25, 26-23, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-8 score-line. The first two sets set the tone for the contest with the army unit falling behind 21-25, before rallying in the second stanza to equalize 25-23.

However, the competitive nature of the contest intensified in the pivotal third set. Venguy secured an initial lead as they raced to a 7-2 advantage. GDF responded to narrow the gap at 11-8 following a 6-4 run. Venguy replied in equal measure to secure a six point lead at 18-11 following a 7-3 exchange.