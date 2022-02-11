COVID curfew lifted

The National COVID-19 task Force has announced the lifting of the national curfew with immediate effect.

The announcement came one day after President Irfaan Ali signaled that his administration was moving in that direction.

The curfew, first instituted in 2020, was in effect from midnight to 4 am after several adjustments.

In a notice, the Task Force also announced that swimming pools are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, although swimmers are expected to be vaccinated.

According to the notice, despite the relaxation of the measures, the Task Force is urging all Guyanese to demonstrate “responsible behaviour.”