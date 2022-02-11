Death sentence for man over Black Bush triple murder, another gets life imprisonment

Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday sentenced Jairam Chetram to life in prison and Tameshwar Jagmohan to death, for the Black Bush Polder triple murder in 2016 at Kokerite Savannah, telling them that they “brutally slaughtered” the victims and were unmoved by their horrific actions.

The accused: Jairam Chetram, known as ‘Ryan’, 24; his father, Carlton Chetram, known as ‘Lyma’; Jagmohan, known as ‘Guava’, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder; and Rakesh Karamchand known as ‘Go-To-Front,’ of Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice, were charg-ed and committed to stand trial for the murders of Pawan Chandradeo, 38; his son, Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15; and his brother-in-law, Naresh Rooplall, 33; at the Mibicuri Backdam.

At the commencement of the trial at the High Court in Berbice, Jairam Chetram had pleaded guilty to the three counts after which his father, Carlton Chetram, and workman, Karamchand, had also pleaded guilty. The two will return to court on February 17 for sentencing.