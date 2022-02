Norton will likely have to wait until April to enter Parliament – sources

It is more than likely that PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton will have to wait until the resignation of APNU+AFC MP Nicolette Henry takes effect on March 31st before being able to enter Parliament and be elected Opposition Leader.

“He will wait it out because he knows that it is inevitable that he will go into Parliament,” a PNCR Executive told Stabroek News yesterday.

Another official said that “to the best of my knowledge no other option is being explored at this time.”