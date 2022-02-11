Senior Caribbean TT C/ships set for Cuba next month

After a COVID-19 enforced hiatus of a few years, the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) will resume its annual men and women’s teams and individuals Championships next month in Cuba.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) website, the championships will be held from March 3-8 in La Habana province, Cuba.

The championships will see competition in the men’s and women’s team events, men’s and women’s doubles events, and mixed doubles events. The tournament is the first stage of qualification for next year’s World Table Tennis Individual championships.