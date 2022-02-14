Opposition to boycott naming of NRF board member – Jones

As the private sector begins compilation of a list of possible nominees for the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Board, the Opposition says that it will not participate in any parliamentary selection process because it is adamant that the Bill for it was not legally passed, APNU+AFC Chief Whip Christopher Jones says.

“In keeping with our position with the NRF Bill that it wasn’t given sufficient consultation and in our view the Bill wasn’t properly passed, we won’t be participating in the process to identify a parliamentary representative for that board,” Jones told Stabroek News yesterday.

“We can’t have … people in an illegality, so to participate in that would be supporting it in the breach,” he added.