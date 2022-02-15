Baker Hughes opens oilfield services supercentre

Global energy technology company Baker Hughes yesterday officially opened a US multi-million dollar supercentre at Land of Canaan, East Bank Deme-rara, for oilfield services and equipment.
The multimodal supercentre, which occupies some eight acres, is to be used to further establish the company’s presence here and in Suriname in what is a 15-year investment.
According to the Baker Hughes website, the company provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completion fluids to several drilling rigs and has taken up residence in Guyana at Eccles, East Bank since 2019.