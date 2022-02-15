Report for USAID suggests talks around new national development strategy -says gov’t has not yet adjusted to paradigm shift in relationship with US

A governance and democracy report done for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says the most promising entry point for programming in Guyana may be to encourage dialogue around a new national development strategy.

The report dated August 2021 noted that a similar activity was undertaken by the Carter Center in 1997 which brought together the country’s leadership across the broad spectrum of political actors and institutions. The report contended that the initiative created “champions and entry points for change”. The report added that “Many of the same recommendations made more than 20 years ago remain presciently relevant, especially the need for investment in human resources, strengthening weak institutions, and building the nation’s infrastructure that connects people, policies, and public services”.

Despite the exhaustive work put into the National Development Strategy (NDS) by many stakeholders via the Carter Center initiative it became the casualty of political wrangling between the PPP/C and PNC and was never put to use.