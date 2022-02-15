Two more COVID deaths registered

Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded yesterday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total deaths increased to 1,196.

The latest fatalities were identified as a 70-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Five and a 54-year-old woman from Region Three whose vaccination status was unknown.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that 10 new cases were reported which came after 280 tests were done. There are now 1,671 active cases in the country, which is a significant decrease from what has been seen in previous weeks. Of that number, nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.