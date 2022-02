Concrete road to be constructed from Hosororo to Wanaina – Dharamlall

A concrete road will be constructed from Hosororo to Wanaina in Region One during the course of this year. Several new schools will also be built.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made the disclosures during the recent consideration of the estimates for public works and education delivery projects in Region One.

He was at the time responding to questions on the allocations which came mainly from APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Ronald Cox.