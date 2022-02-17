Joint venture launched for manufacture, repair in oil and gas sector

President Irfaan Ali last evening lauded the grand opening of NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana at Houston, East Bank Demerara and called it a strategic piece of the right mix for development.

The Office of the President said in a release that NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana is a joint venture between manufacturing and repairing company—NTS Group and local company Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc.

The establishment, which will be providing precision manufacturing and repair services for the oil and gas sector, is expected to directly support over two dozen jobs, the release said.

NTS Group has locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA, Canada and Norway.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and the Guyana Office for Investment (G-INVEST) CEO, Dr Peter Ramsaroop were also at the opening ceremony.