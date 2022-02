Three unvaccinated men die from COVID, 108 new cases -Anthony says home testing not acceptable for international travel

Three unvaccinated men have succumbed to COVID and 105 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday said that home testing will not be accepted for international travel.

Following Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Anthony had mentioned that self-testing may soon be an option. However, yesterday, the minister noted that although it may be helpful at a local level, at-home testing will not be accepted at an international level.