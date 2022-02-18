Eagles suffer innings and 57-run defeat

Guyana Harpy Eagles suffered an innings and 57-run innings defeat at the hands of Leewards Hurricanes inside three days of the West Indies Championship second round.

At Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Hurricanes extended their 250-run lead from the second day to 322 after declaring on 438 for seven after 146 overs. Harpy Eagles lasted just 50.1 overs and managed 265 runs.

Terance Ward resumed on 46 and went on to finish on 78 not out, his fifth half century and crossed the 1000-run mark in first class cricket during the process. Ward faced 168 balls and hit eight fours as well as one six.