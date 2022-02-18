Caribbean Mixed Martial Arts entity eyeing holding of regional championships

Jason Fraser, President, and Chairman of the Caribbean Mixed Martial Arts Commission (CMMAC) sat down with Stabroek Sport during a brief interview to discuss and elaborate on the plans that are currently being formulated for the development of the discipline in the region.

The Trinidad and Tobago native was on local shores for an official visit with the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF), following the country’s historic participation, in the form of Carlos D’Anjou and Ijaz Cave, at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Guyana’s debut also resulted in the acquisition of membership status, as the Golden Arrowhead was unanimously voted as one of the new 20 full members of the IMMAF, following the staging of the entity’s congress. The GMMAF, which was represented by Dr Sawan Jagnarain, received 34-0 approval from the 37 eligible voters at the forum hosted at the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel in Abu Dhabi.