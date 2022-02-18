Rawle Toney 3 x 3 shifts to Burnham Basketball Court

Originally scheduled to be hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the second edition of the Rawle Toney 3 x 3 Basketball Classic will now be hosted at the recently refurbished Burnham Court.

This was confirmed by an official release from the tournament coordinator Toney. According to the correspondence, the moving of the Mashramani Panorama Steel Pan competition from the National Culture Centre to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, forced the decision to relocate the tournament to the outdoor venue.

Toney explained, “Logistically, it would cost me more to host the event at two venues. So now both days of the tournament will be held at Burnham Court. It means that I will have to add a temporary washroom and changing area at Burnham Court.”