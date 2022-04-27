Unbeaten Khan leads after four rounds

Candidate Master Taffin Khan is the sole leader after four rounds of the Guyana Chess Federation second Gaico-sponsored Grand Prix tournament.

Not only is Khan in the lead he also has the maximum four points after inning all his matches thus far from the strong field of 24 players.

His wins came against Mayas Khan, Frankie Farley, Justino De Silva and Jarell Troyer.

Khan is also the highest rated player in the tournament with a FIDE rating of 2018. Loris Nathoo on three and one half points is second while Errol Tiwari, Farley and Fide Master Anthony Drayton occupies the next three places with three points each.

Among the women, Sherlyta Campayne, Pooja Lam, Sasha Shariff, Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender, and Maliha Rajkumar are all on two points.

The completion will conclude this weekend with rounds five to eight.

Trophies and cash prizes will be offered to the top three finishers in the tournament while medals will be given to the 4th to 10th place finishers.

Trophies will also be awarded to the best female player in the tournament, as well as the top junior player.