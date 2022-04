Days after his arrest, Nigel Abraham was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly murdering his foster son, 17-year-old Daniel Wilson, at Black Water, North West District.

Abraham, 30, appeared at the Mabaruma Magistrates’ Court via Zoom to answer to the charge that he murdered Wilson between April 17 and April 18, 2022. He appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

Abraham was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until May 18, 2022.