Several persons in hospital after Uitvlugt accident

The bus following the accident.
Several persons are in hospital following an accident on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara last evening.

A minibus, which was reportedly speeding at the time, attempted to overtake a car resulting in the accident.

The incident involved minibus #BYY 588 which was driven by 37-year-old Troydon Carrington of Hague Old Road, West Coast Demerara; motorcar #PPP 9731 driven by 48-year-old Sharaz Wahab of Ocean View, Uitvlugt; and an unregistered grader driven by 45-year-old Rajnarine Persaud of Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo.