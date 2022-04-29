Massy hit by cyber attack in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Massy has confirmed that the shutdown of its supermarkets across the country was caused by a cyber attack that led to its check out service being made inoperable.

In a release, the company said the attack led to the technical difficulties experienced yesterday at all stores across the country.

In a statement Massy said it took “immediate action, suspending all customer-facing systems, and has been working with third party experts to resolve the situation. Backup servers were not affected and the technical team is actively working with the expert teams to restore the system safely and in the shortest time possible.”

This admission of a cyber attack comes less than a week after the credit card information of several customers of international shipping company Aeropost was compromised, with many clients reporting unusual activity. Aeropost confirmed the breach last weekend and advised customers to contact their banks.

Massy however stated, “The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.”

Massy said, “Resolution of the incident will take time therefore all Massy Stores Supermarkets will remain closed today (Thursday, April 28th) to allow for its technical team to restore the system in keeping with its security protocols. It is expected that all store locations will resume normal operations from tomorrow (Friday, April 27, 2022).”

Shoppers hoping to beat the weekend month rush at Massy Stores on Thursday were left frustrated, as a result of the attack with even those turning up to pay bills through Surepay and Moneygram wire money transfer services being turned away.

The only thing sold at Massy branches were its pre-made meals which were sold in cash only transactions.