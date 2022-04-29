Use oil money to educate our people

Dear Editor,

The best financial advice to give a country that is now developing faster than before, is use money very wisely. I’m glad that Guyana has found more oil finally. We need to use this money on what matters the most and that’s educating our people. Many might imply let’s reduce food cost, raise salaries, give out more school meals and help the poor. These are all great suggestions. Why not? However, educating the people of Guyana is a golden suggestion since helping develop our human resources is a way to make Guyana richer too. The skills, talents and knowledge of people matters a lot. Providing free education for our Guyanese is a great way to spend government money as well. Not only should the Wiin programme be a significant change for the development of our women of Guyana, but develop education programmes for our young men as well, providing scholarships to our young people and providing affordable tertiary education. Us matters first, more than any physical object. Education is important in any society since it represents the movement from darkness to light.

Sincerely,

Ashley Brasse