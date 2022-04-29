Bent St suffers shock loss to Agricola in Magnum Cup

Defending champion Bent Street suffered a shock loss, while Gold is Money, Alexander Village, North East La Penitence and Future Stars recorded contrasting wins when the Magnum Independence Cup continued on Wednesday at the National Park tarmac.

In what can be described as the biggest upset to date, Bent Street went down to a spirited Agricola unit 0-2. Kacy John and Kevin Padmore recorded conversions in front of a sizable crowd in the third and 16th minute to seal the unlikely result.

Traditional giant Gold is Money brushed aside Beterverwagting (BV) 3-0 led by a brace from Randolph Wagner in the third and 21st minute. Adding a goal in the fourth minute Darren Benjamin.