Good Hope house destroyed after suspected arson

A fire, suspected to be an act of arson, destroyed a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house on Friday night.

The fire started around 21.28 hrs at the two-storey Lot 13 Phase One, Good Hope, building that was owned and occupied by Asif Shaffie, 59.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. While they managed to extinguish the fire, the wooden and concrete building and its contents were destroyed.

The release stated that the fire is reported to have been deliberately set by a person or persons unknown.

When Sunday Stabroek visited the scene yesterday, no one was present at the property.

Residents of the area related that they were alerted about the fire after they noticed smoke coming from the house.

The GFS noted that there has been an increase in arson attacks.

As a result, it said some preventative measures which can be taken to reduce malicious fires include keeping garbage, litter, leaves, firewood, overgrown brush and other combustibles away from buildings; the installation of outdoor lighting including motion sensor lights on all sides of your properties and the secure storage of combustibles such as paint, gasoline and gasoline oil in proper flammable storage containers in a locked location to restrict access.

It also urged anyone who may know or suspect that an act of arson is being committed to contact the GFS or the Guyana Police Force immediately.