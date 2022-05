Two held over knife-point robbery of teacher at Tuschen

A young teacher was on Friday held at knife-point and robbed of over $300,000 worth of valuables at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) as she was walking home from school.

Police yesterday confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the robbery, which took place around 12.45 hrs.

Two suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.