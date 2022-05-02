Clubs receive cricket gear from BCB/Cricket Kindness Project

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the Cricket Kindness Project recently handed over a large quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in Berbice.

The presentation was done during the BCB’s gala Brian Ramphal Awards Ceremony at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre, Rose Hall Town and was done by Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher who are ambassadors for the England-based cricket charity organization, Cricket Kindness.

President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster said in late 2020, he was approached by Butcher, who wanted his blessings to submit the BCB’s name to Tamara J. Lowe of Cricket Kindness for a donation of cricket gear.