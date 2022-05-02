Inter Schools kayaking competition on today in Linden

The inaugural Inter Schools Kayaking competition will take place today in Linden following its launching on Friday.

According to a press release the event, which is a part of the Linden Town Week celebrations, has been fully endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

While the event has attracted all the secondary schools in region 10, two of the country’s top City schools, Queen’s College and St Rose’s High, will throw down the gauntlet to the Linden schools in the battle for cash prizes and trophies which will be at stake.