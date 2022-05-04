CARICOM against imposition of direct rule by UK over BVI

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed dismay over one of the recommendations put forth by the Report of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Commission of Inquiry (CoI) in the aftermath of the arrest of the former BVI premier last week in a drug-smuggling sting operation.
According a CARICOM press statement yesterday, the Report, which was released on April 29, 2022, contained what it referred to as “far-reaching” recommendations while reminding that BVI, a British Overseas Territory, has been an Associate Member of the Community since July 1991.