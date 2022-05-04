EPA remains silent on alleged violations in issuance of Yellowtail permit

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to remain silent on the accusation that it “systematically and knowingly” violated the law in issuing the environmental permit for ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Development Project.

The pronouncement was made by environmentalist Simone Mangal-Joly in a letter sent to EPA’s Executive Director Kemraj Parsram just over two weeks ago.

Parsram has been silent throughout the process and repeated efforts by Stabroek News to contact him for over two months have proven unsuccessful.