Joseph makes little impact as Kings beat Titans

MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph had negligible impact for table leaders Gujarat Titans in their latest Indian Premier League Twenty20 match and Punjab Kings beat them by eight wickets yesterday.

The Kings successfully chased 144 with 24 balls remaining after an impressive four-wicket haul from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was followed by a brisk half-century from left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan and an explosive finish with the bat from Liam Livingstone.

Joseph, batting at 10, was not out on four after the Titans won the toss and decided to bat at the Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, and he conceded 25 runs from three overs when his side tried to defend the target.

Kings lost Englishman Jonny Bairstow early to Mohammad Shami, but Dhawan struck eight fours and one six 62 from 53 balls and shared 87 for the second wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa to put the Punjab side on track for victory.

After Rajapaksa was lbw New Zealander Lockie Ferguson for 40 in the 12th over, Dhawan and Livingstone cruised the rest of the way with the asking rate below six.

Livingstone smoked three sixes in a row followed by two fours off Shami in the 16th over, which produced 30 runs to take the Kings over the finish line.

Earlier, the Titans remained unchanged from their previous victory and wobbled to 42 for two at the end of the powerplay.

They were 62 for three at the halfway stage, and needed a resilient 65 not out from 50 balls from Sai Sudharsan to build a respectable total of 143 for eight from their 20 overs.

Rabada finished with 4-33 from his four overs.