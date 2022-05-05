Revised COVID-19 guidelines not being mulled as yet

While new COVID-19 infections have risen, a revision of the public health guidelines is not currently under consideration, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony.

“At this moment we are not contemplating that in Guyana because our case load is relatively low,” Anthony said during the daily COVID-19 update after being asked whether Guyana would consider revisiting guidelines in light of the recent rise in infections.

Anthony said the guidelines could be revisited if necessary as he noted that this is occurring in other places. “It’s a very dynamic process. So, at times you would have [a] reduction in cases. And then at times if we see cases going up, then, of course, we would have to revisit the public health guidelines to ensure people are protected,” he explained.