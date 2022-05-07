Car goes up in flames in Linden

The Police in Regional Division #10 are investigating the alleged damaging of a 212 Toyota Motorcar (HB 4084) by an unknown person.

A statement from the police said that the vehicle is the property of a 39-year-old male resident of Wismar/Linden.

The incident occurred on 2022/05/05 between 19:00 hours and 21:15 hours.

According to the owner, at about 21:15 hours on the said date, he and his wife were awoken by a loud explosion and upon investigating, he saw the car, which was parked in his yard, completely engulfed in flames.

The man, assisted by his wife, managed to put the fire out.

Investigations are ongoing.