Labour ministry investigating fatal Bosai accident

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the fatal incident involving Kersa Robertson, a Bosai worker who was badly burnt two Sundays ago at the company’s compound located at Republic Avenue, MacKenzie, Linden, in Region Ten.
The Ministry in a release issued on their Facebook page, stated that Senior Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Officers of the Ministry, Roydon Croal and Maxean Bess; OSH Officer for Region Ten, Timica Bayley; OSH Coordinator, Dwain Bagot; and Junior Safety and Health Officers of the Bosai Minerals Group, Yanic Cornette, Owen Bacchus, and Cleavon Barker, are all conducting an investigation into the fatal incident.