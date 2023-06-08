BOSAI workers trained on health and safety

Sixteen BOSAI employees on the Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee in Linden, benefited from a three-day Joint Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Training Programme.
The release from the Ministry of Labour said that the programme, a collaborative effort between the Ministry and the NIS, is aimed to train members of the Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee at the Chinese bauxite mining company and prepare them to carry out their mandate in the workplace, as required by Chapter 99:06 of the OSH Act.