Man snatched two phones from woman sitting in car – court hears

Robert Lewis appeared at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge of theft.

It is alleged that on Monday June 5, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, he stole from Shenice Forinha, a Samsung Galaxy A03 cellular phone valued at $68,000 and another.

The particulars of the offence stated that Forinha and Lewis are known to each other. On the day in question, Forinha was travelling in the back seat of a car with the windows down. When the motorcar stopped at Cornhill Street, Lewis approached it, pushed his hands through the open window and grabbed the two cellular phones which she was holding in her hands at the time. He then escaped south on Cornhill Street.