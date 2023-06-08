Man caught on camera stealing from woman’s purse – court hears

A man appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge of robbery.

It is alleged that on May 31, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Sherwin Adams stole from Deomattie Guar, one purse valued $5,000, as well as $19,000 cash, US$32, and CAD$220.

The court heard that Adams and Guar are known to each other. On the day of the incident Guar was shopping in a store on the Avenue of the Republic with her bag hanging over her shoulder. She then felt something pull her bag, shortly after she got into the store and an employee alerted her that her bag was open. It was then she checked and discovered that the items mentioned in the charge were missing. Guar then asked the management at the store to review the video footage on the security cameras. The footage showed that Adams had pulled the money out of her bag. Armed with this knowledge, she reported the matter to the police station.