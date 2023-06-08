Woman stabbed by guard on Water St – police

The police are investigating an alleged unlawful wounding committed on 43-year-old labourer Doris Tudor attached to the Quarter Master Stores located on Barrack Street, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The attack occurred on Tuesday about 11:50 hrs in the vicinity of Republic Bank on Water Street Georgetown by a 25-year-old female security guard.

Enquiries revealed that the victim and the suspect had been having an ongoing problem for over one year now and on the date and time mentioned, the victim was in the area conducting personal business when the suspect saw her and an argument ensued.