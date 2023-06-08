Body of Mabaruma man found after boat accident

The body of Terry La Cruz who was involved in a river mishap with a boat piloted by his father on 2023-06-04 in the Aruka River, North West District, was recovered yesterday morning and is currently at the Mabaruma Hospital awaiting an autopsy.
A police report stated that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 9.20 pm and involved an aluminum boat powered by a 15-horsepower Yamaha outboard engine owned by 45-year-old Percy Thomas and a wooden ‘balahoo’ powered by a 40-horsepower outboard engine owned by La Cruz, 26.