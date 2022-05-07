Three changes to Harpy Eagles squad for remainder of CWI season

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) selection panel headed by Rabindranauth Seeram, has announced a 15-man Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the remaining three rounds of the West Indies cricket championship 2022 which features three changes.

Ronsford Beaton and Kevin Sinclair have been recalled and Demetri Cameron gets his maiden call-up.

The three have come in for Shimron Hetmyer, away on Indian Premier League (IPL) duty, Clinton Pestano and Keon Joseph in the squad which will be led by Leon Johnson with Keemo Paul as the vice-captain.

Beaton, who had remedial work done on his bowling action, last played for Guyana in 2016 while Sinclair played last year. Beaton has been cleared by the International Cricket Council since 2018.

There are, however, no places for Demerara Cricket Club’s opening batsman Trevon `Bugsy’ Griffith and middle order batsman Christopher Barnwell.

Griffith gave the selectors a reminder of his batting prowess, when he slammed a triple century in

the Georgetown Cricket Association, GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day final against the Georgetown Cricket Club back in February.

Barnwell, too, not to be outdone scored 175 in the same match after making 173 in the semi-final.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the remaining rounds is:

Johnson (Captain), Paul (Vice Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul `Cheesy’ Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Cameron, Antony Adams, Sinclair and Beaton. The manager is Albert Smith, Head Coach, Esuan Crandon, Assistant Coach Ryan Hercules, Cricket Analyst, Keshava Ramphal and Physiotherapist Angelica Holder.

The Harpy Eagles will play Barbados Pride from May 18-21, at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Jamaica Scorpions from May 25-28, at Deigo Martin and home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from June 1-4, at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The team is currently in fourth place in the points standings with 21.4 points behind third placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 24.6 points, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on 38.6 points and Barbados Pride on 42.0 points.

Meanwhile, the squad will be engaged in its final practice match prior to the resumption of the regional tournament at the Guyana National Stadium, from Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to16.30pm.