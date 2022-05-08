Patterson rebuffs power company’s attack on PPDI -says GPL raised no complaints about spares or problems between 2017 and 2020

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson is rebutting the recent claims made by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) that the company contracted to maintain its generators utilised cheap spares.

He insists that purchases by Power Producers and Distribution Inc (PPDI) were original spare parts procured from companies with a reputable quality system.

“All of the entities were listed on the Lloyd’s of London’s approved list of manufacturers,” Patterson stated while arguing that there was never any objections to the proposals submitted by PPDI for works by GPL.